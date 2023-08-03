Benue: Tiv youths reject call for Akume’s sack as SGF

George Akume

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) has criticized the Coalition of Idoma Professionals (CIP) for their demand that President Bola Tinubu dismiss Sen. George Akume from his position as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Led by President General Comr. Andy Aondongu Anzah, the TYO voiced their strong objection to the Coalition’s accusations of ethnic chauvinism, considering them to be both divisive and malicious.

They stressed that the matters concerning political leadership and appointments at both the federal and state levels, which lie at the core of the dispute, are not directly linked to Sen. Akume or his office.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Comr. Anzah stated, “We are dismayed that the Coalition’s demand is infused with divisive tendencies and an attempt to create discord among the state’s inhabitants.”

He further emphasized that while TYO is not against anyone expressing concerns over a perceived injustice, they strongly condemn the personal attacks on the SGF.

The TYO President highlighted the roles of other political figures in the state, pointing out that their positions were not influenced by Sen. Akume.

He noted that Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor all assumed their positions through democratic processes or personal appointments, and thus Sen. Akume cannot be blamed for their appointments.

“The Chief Judge at any level emerges by seniority in the profession as prescribed by their ethics and guidelines. The current Chief Judge of Benue State attained that height on merit, long before Sen. Akume became SGF,” Anzah added.

Comr. Anzah defended Sen. Akume’s appointment as SGF, stating that it was President Tinubu who appointed him, not Akume himself.

Similarly, the TYO said the nomination of Prof. Joseph Utsev as Minister should not be blamed on Sen. Akume as it was the President’s responsibility.

Anzah noted that the nomination process was conducted and forwarded by the state chapters of All Progressives Congress (APC), whose Chairman in Benue State, Hon. Austin Agada, is an Idoma man.

The TYO President expressed strong disapproval of the Coalition’s call for Sen. Akume’s dismissal, labelling it as blatant disdain and hatred towards Akume and the Tiv nation.

He further pointed out that during his tenure as Governor, Sen. Akume consistently supported Idoma individuals in various political roles, not for political gain but for the unity of the Tivs and the Idomas.

Comr. Anzah urged the Coalition to focus on problem-solving initiatives rather than creating discord. He cited several instances where Idoma individuals held key positions at both federal and state levels, and the Tiv community did not raise objections.

He, therefore, called on the Coalition to appreciate the positions their kinsmen still hold, thanks to the President’s graciousness.

“We call on them to desist from sowing seeds of discord between the Tivs and the Idomas for personal interest. Let them lobby for appointments and desist from divisive, ill-timed, and ill-advised outbursts against the President and the SGF,” Comr. Anzah added.

The TYO President further warned the Coalition of Idoma Professionals that their affront is a direct attack on the President and called for them to exhibit decorum in such matters.