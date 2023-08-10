Benue police pledges protection of lives, as CP Onyeka assumes duty

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The new Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka has pledged to protect the lives and property of the people, as he assumed office yesterday. A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, Catherine Anene, said Mr Onyeka took over from Mr. Julius Okoro, the immediate past commissioner.

The statement read: “Mr. Onyeka who hails from Njaba Local Government Area, LGA, of Imo State, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from Punjabi University, Chandigarh, Patiala, India in 1985 and a Master of Arts degree in Defence Studies from Punjabi University, Partiala, India in 1987. CP. Onyeka was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The veteran officer has served in various states across the country in operational, administrative and investigative capacities.” Some of the sensitive positions he held include: Commander Operation Smash, Commander Operation Rescue, Commander Operation Festival and Commander Operation Fire for Fire, all in Imo State Command.