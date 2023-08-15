Benue Police nab wanted bandit, gun manufacturer, 3 gang members

By Peter Duru. Makurdi

Operatives of the Joint Security Task Force, JTF, Tactical Team of the Benue State Police Command, code-named ‘Operation Zenda’ have arrested the wanted dreaded bandit and second in command to the late Terwase Agwaza, also known as ‘Gana’, his gun manufacturer and three others in the Adikpo area of Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The JTF also recovered various calibre of fire arms, uncompleted fabricated fire arms, live ammunition, cartridges and magazines from the gang.

Parading the suspects, yesterday, at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, said the arrest of the gang was a function of credible intelligence.

He noted that after receiving briefs from his predecessor about activities of bandits and other criminals in the state, he made up his mind to deploy all available human and material resources to rid the state of crime.

He said: “In that case, I am leading this onslaught myself because I am a field Police Commissioner, I am not the type who sits in the office, I am always out there in the field. So, all those, who will not allow Benue people sleep with their two eyes closed should pack and leave the state because there will be no room for criminals in the state.

“We will smoke them out no matter where they hide. It is in one of the operations on August 14, at 3:40 a.m., that officers from Operation Zenda JTF Tactical team trailed and arrested a dreaded and vicious armed bandit kingpin named Kumaor Fachir popularly known as ‘2nd in Command to late Ghana’ along Adikpo-Ugbema Road.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of four other gang members named Iorwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe “aka Oryughurt” and one Terhemba Sevav a 47-year-old member of the gang from Adikpo, Kwande LGA, who specialised in fixing and manufacturing rifles for the gang.

“Items recovered from them include two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols undergoing the process of fabrication, one double barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges, 130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition while other suspect escaped from the scene.”

The CP, who assured that he was taking the fight to the criminals, appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the Police by availing the command useful and timely information that would assist in tackling crime in all parts of the state.