Benue: Onjeh congratulates commissioner nominees, other appointees of Gov Alia

The Benue South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded national election, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has congratulated the Benue State commissioner nominees unveiled by the State House of Assembly today, saying those nominated were well deserving of their nominations.

Recall that the Benue State House of Assembly yesterday unveiled the names of 14 commissioners that will work in various ministries under the Alia administration.

Also made public are names of Senior Special Advisers, Special Advisers and Special Assistants.

Meanwhile, while congratulating the commissioner nominees and other appointees, the former Chairman of, Governing Board, of Projects Development Institute (PRODA), commended Fr. Alia for living up to his statutory constitutional responsibility.

In a press statement issued today, Comrade Onjeh stated that a cursory look at some of the names on the lists of the commissioner nominees, and the other appointees, was highly suggestive of square pegs waiting to be fixed in square holes.

‘ Governor Alia has made giant strides for the Benue people since he came into power over two months ago. He has covered a huge mileage, slowly but steadily.“ noted Onjeh

According to Onjeh, ” All that Benue state needed to come out of the woods was a leadership with the requisite political will, courage and sincerity of purpose which Governor Alia has sufficiently demonstrated “

Comrade Onjeh therefore, further tasked the new Benue appointees to stay true to the Benue dream under the Alia administration and “that in no distant time, Benue will be completely emancipated.”