Benue Govt inaugurates panel to audit state university

Gov. Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated the Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi visitation panel to audit the institution from 2016 to date.

Alia, who was represented by the deputy governor, Chief Sam Ode, also urged the members of the panel to investigate the application of funds allocated for specific projects and to also assess staff development problems.

He equally tasked the panel to evaluate the relationship between the management and stakeholders of the institution, assess the conditions of physical infrastructure and instructional materials and scrutinize students enrollment within the period.

The governor further urged the panel to approach the assignment with utmost diligence, thoroughness and to be impartial and called on the management of the University to give their full cooperation and support to the panel.

In his response, the Chairman of the panel, Prof. Gabriel Moti promised transparency and fairness in its assignment.

Mori urged stakeholders to cooperate with the panel.

NAN reports that other members of the panel are Prof. Kwaghkondo Agber, Mr Peter Igyeigye, Prof. Christie Ekoja, Mr Sam Yuhwa, Prof. Okpe Okpe and Mr Simon Orkuma (Secretary).(NAN)