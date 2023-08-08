Benue Assembly unveils lists of 17 Commissioner nominees

…as Alia appoints 41 Advisers, Special Assistants

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has made public a list of 17 Commissioner nominees sent to it for screening and confirmation by the Governor of the state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

Reading the letter from the governor during Tuesday’s plenary, Speaker of the Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh explained that in addition to the 14 names of Commissioner nominees earlier sent to the Assembly on July 27, 2023, which was not made public, the governor had before the start of Tuesday’s plenary, sent in three more names, bringing the total number to 17.

He disclosed that the screening of the nominees would begin on Thursday August 10, 2023.

Prominent on the Commissioners’ list was the former Director General of the governor’s Campaign Organisation, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan, from Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, Joyce Luga from Gboko LGA, Mr. Omale Omale from Apa LGA, Dr. Yanmar Ortese from Guma LGA and Ugwu Odoh from Ogbadibo LGA.

Others were Kwaghba Amande from Katsina-Ala LGA, Matthew Aboh from Ukum, Tiza Imojime from Buruku, Aondowase Kunde from Konshisha, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji from Oju, Mr. Martin Shaager, Ushongo, Michael Oglegba, Otukpo, Mrs. Ann Itodo, Okpokwu, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim from Makurdi LGA, Alumo Orpin, Tarka LGA, Nick Eworo, Obi LGA and former Speaker of the State Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange from Ushongo LGA.

Meanwhile a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, indicated that the Governor also approved 36 names for appointment as Senior Special Advisers, Special Advisers and Special Assistants.

According to the statement, the appointments were made “in order to enhance speedy service delivery and for the government to move on full throttle.”

The Advisers and Senior Special Advisers list consists of 17 names including Eric Adikwu, Alex Adingi, Dr. Kaalu Akerkpev, Terngu Gwanger, Mercy Nyamkyume, Dr. Aondona Mkor, Joe Har, Denis Akura, Benedict Akombo, Fidelis Unongo, Iyoo Gbondo, Ugese Orshi, Sam Yua, Mark Ochoga, Peter Ogilagwu, Yusuf Elaigwu ans Scholastica Ben-Sor.

On the list of Special Assistants were Mr. Simeon Yongo, Julie Obeta, Jonathan Lahave, Idris Ojigbiri, Zipporah Adzege, David Agbanyi, Michael Kaha, Sunday Shizum, Dennis Umbur, Harris Tersoo, Linda Agada, Dorcas Faerem, Member Dekera, Chief Isaac Onwu, Akaa Manasseh, Ordue Uyoo, Tertseagh Afere, Apeku Marshall, Richard Dzugweve, Christiana Sana, Eje Eyikwaje, Paul Vershima Ishom, Sunday Ekas and Francis Emeor.

According to the statement, additional names of Advisers would be announced in due course.