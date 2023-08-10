Benfica beat Porto 2-0 to win Portugese Super Cup for ninth time

By Enitan Abdultawab

Portugese giants Benfica have won the Portugese Super Cup on Wednesday as they defeated rivals Porto FC 2-0.

Argentina’s Di Maria hit a curling strike from just edge of the box beat goalkeeper’s Diogo Costa in the 61st minute and substitute Petar Musa added another just seven minutes later.

Porto however struggled to cancel the deficit but ended with Pepe receiving a red card and Galeno’s goal ruled offside.

The victory ensures Benfica added a ninth Super Cup to their 38th league title secured last season.