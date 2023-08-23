Bello faults involvement of foreigners in freight forwarding practice 

By Godfrey Bivbere

Immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello has faulted the involvement of foreigners in the freight forwarding business in the country, noting that it is depriving Nigerians of job opportunities as well as revenue from the sector.

Bello made the call in Lagos, yesterday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Boniface Aneigbonam at NAGAFF Village, Apapa.

He noted that freight forwarders own the economy as they are its driving force, acting as the link between the importers and the end users of such imports.

According to him, “Foreigners are now involved in the freight forwarding and in my opinion, it should be indigenously operated.

“Involvement of foreigners in freight forwarding can only be allowed in Nigeria.”

He further explained that over dependence on imports is not good for the economy and that is why the government is shifting emphasis to export.

He noted that why he is not against it being important, the nation must focus more on export and freight forwarders are the facilitators of export trade also.

While charging the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC to help ensure that freight forwarders in the country are united and are in turn with the current developments at the global level, he charged freight forwarders to embark on self development to be ready for changes that are coming at the world level.

Responding, Aniegbonam said that the creation of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, was meant to address the challenges mentioned by Bello but stressed that some persons for personal reasons dragged it into the Ministry of Transportation as an agency of government.

Aniegbonam explained that NAGAFF has been in court ever since, with the case dragging up to the Supreme Court.

He noted that with the separation of Marine and Blue Economy from the Ministry of Transportation, “where will the CRFFN be.”

He stressed that until CRFFN is taken away from the ministry to stand on its own as it was originally intended, the freight forwarding profession will not progress.