Becoming an actor, a dream come true —Akuoboh Justice

By Ayo Onikoyi

From his childhood, rising young Nigerian actor, AKuoboh Justice has dreamt of becoming an actor, describing the craft as a hobby.

Speaking about how it all started and the challenges he has faced so far, Justice said that as an aspiring actor in the entertainment industry, there are lots of barriers and hurdles one must have to overcome to be at the top.

According to him, with commitment and determination anyone can achieve their dreams and ambitions, adding that acting for me is a passion.

On how he prepares for roles, he said “It depends on the specific role I’m given to key into, for sobering roles,I flashback to recent sad events that can draw me into sober reflection to tally with the character.I’m mainly good in performing comic roles but with more time and consistency I will be able to bring out the best in me to perform other roles.”

He also spoke about his experience on set of the new project he worked on, adding that his first experience was challenging.

“The experience was challenging and at a point felt like giving up but the passion and zeal I was encouraged not to give up. The cast and crew were all nice people who also have the passion to be at the Top like our Top colleagues in the industry.”

He sheds light on actors who influenced him and his career, saying It will be a dream come true to work with actors like Alexx Ekubo,Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, professionally known as IK Ogbonna,Nosa Rex,Toosweet Annan,Dave Ogbeni,Mofe Duncan,Richard Mofe-Damijo among others.

“For producers I will love to collaborate with Uche Nancy,Destiny Etiko,Kemi Adetiba,Mo Abudu,Niyi,Akinmolayan,Funke Akindele,Toka Mcrabor,Tade Ogidan,Bimbo Stephens,Ruth Kadiri and others.

“Directors I will love to work with in the future are Kunle Afolayan,Kemi Adetiba,Niyi Akinmolayan,Tunde Kelani,Jeta Amata,Omoni Oboli and other wonderful and amazing directors.”

On what inspires him most, Justice said working with popular actors and actresses for the first time made him feel nervous but the passion and determination helped him to get through.