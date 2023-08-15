Be tolerant, Speaker’s wife admonishes couples

By Emmanuel Elebeke

At a time, when many couples are facing broken marriages, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has advised couples to be tolerant and forgiving to each other.

She gave the admonition at the Wedding Fatiha of the daughter of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Dan Durbin Minna), Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Zainab Sani Musa (Anisa) and her groom Hamman Bakari which took place at the weekend at National Mosque Abuja.

Mrs. Abbas reminded couples that marriage is a union of two strangers bound in one love said that peaceful home is needed in every home for that is the foundation for a peaceful society.

She therefore, prayed for the couple to have a blissful union and to contribute to peaceful Nigeria.

In a similar development, the wife of the Speaker also extended same admonition and prayers to Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, the daughter of Col. Habibu Idris Shuaibu (Rtd) and her groom Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, which took place in Abuja on Saturday 12th August 2023.

While praying for Allah’s blessings upon the couples, she tasked them to be tolerant and forgiving in their union.