Be careful of Sunny-Goli, Bayelsa PDP stakeholders warn Diri

Diri

By Emem Idio

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders have warned Governor Douye Diri to beware of a former member of the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, who was recently alleged to have betrayed his benefactor of many years, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The stakeholders under the auspices of the PDP Alliance for Democracy, said Sunny-Goli’s public declaration of support for Diri’s second term appeared to be a game plan, insisting that the former lawmaker might be acting a script.

The group in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, by its Convener, Ekiye Akposeye, urged Diri to be careful, adding that the period was too sensitive to have fifth columnists around him.

Akposeye said: “If we remember well, in 2019, we lost the main elections because of betrayers, we cannot afford to toe that path this time.

“We all know that Sunny-Goli is like a son to Sylva and practically grew up with him. Sylva made him SA Youths as governor; made him Bayelsa State House of Assembly member and House of Representatives member plus a plethora of contracts. Why would anyone think that Sunny-Goli and Sylva are actually at war.

“We urge Diri and members of our great party, the PDP, to eat with such people with a long spoon. We do not trust them because we know their antecedents.”

The group said Diri’s continuation in office for another four years would be determined by how he handled the likes of Sunny-Goli, whom they said might be a mole in the PDP.