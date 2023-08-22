BBNaija: Soma becomes head of house for week 5

Soma, one of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, has emerged the Head of House (HOH) for the 5th week.

Soma who takes over leadership from Mercy was excited when Biggie made the announcement upon completion of the task.

During the HOH task, the housemates were made to search through some numbers inside a disgusting liquid content as they equally fixed a puzzle of Biggie’s eye.

Soma who has been automatically saved from possible eviction for the week, picked his BFF: Angel, Adekunle, Alex and Seyi who would enjoy the privilege of being in the luxury HOH lounge.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the “All Stars” edition began on July 23, with 20 housemates, 3 had been evicted so far and 4 additional housemates were introduced on Sunday, Aug. 20.