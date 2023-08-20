BBNaija: I love to dress sexy, not for any man – Angel

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of the hopefuls in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars House for the ultimate prize of N120 million is one of the most understood Housemates.

While she appears to dress for attention, the leader of the Archangels, as her fans are called, has made her intention clear, regarding the way she dresses.

“I am not responsible for anyone’s perception of me. People are going to believe what they want to believe. I would however like to state that nothing I do is for male validation; I dress sexy because I love to feel sexy,” she said.

Angel is a freedom of speech advocate which seems to reflect in all aspects of her life. She’s on top of her game in the House and Potpourri tips her to be among the last Housemates standing.