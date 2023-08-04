BBNaija All stars: Your chieftaincy title means nothing – CeeC slams Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, CeeC, has belittled her colleague, Whitemoney’s Chieftaincy title.

This came about when Whitemoney confronted her on Thursday night after the pool party.

Asked by Venita and Frodd how he takes to CeeC’s uncouth words towards him, Whitemoney said he has never insulted Ceec yet she is always quick to use what he termed as the ‘F’ word on him.

The singer went on to state that he has two chieftaincy titles, hence should be respected.

CeeC appeared not to buy the statement and asked him to shut up that his titles meant nothing.

In his reaction to CeeC’s insults, Whitemoney claimed she would not have been able to talk to him in such a manner outside the house.