BBNaija All Stars: Why I nominated Tolanibaj for immunity ahead of my cousin, Venita – Neo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, has clarified the reason he nominated his friend, Tolanibaj, for immunity instead of his cousin, Venita Akpofure.

Neo, on Monday night, nominated Tolanibaj for immunity from this week’s eviction when Big Brother introduced a new nomination process called “Pardon Me Please” with Tolanibaj also nominating Neo.

Neo and Tolanibaj could not get the most nominations ahead of Soma who joined Black Envelope winner, Angel, and Head Of House, Kiddwaya as the only housemates exempted from this week’s possible eviction.

During his diary session on Tuesday, Neo stated that he nominated Tolanibaj, despite his cousin, Venita being in the House because she is loyal to him.

He said: “I nominated Tolanibaj for immunity despite my cousin, Venita, being here, because she is the only one I know will have my back as much as I have her back. Loyalty is something that I’m big on and that is something that me and Tolanibaj very much have in common.”

Recall Neo had said he was surprised to see his cousin, Venita feature as a housemate on the show.

Venita Akpofure and Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure made history as the first cousins to feature in the same season of the reality show.

Neo competed in the season 5 ‘Lockdown.’ edition in 2020 while his cousin, Venita, an actress, was one of the former housemates during the Double Wahala Season 3 edition in 2019.

The relatives who hail from an Urhobo family in Delta State will compete against each other as they battle with other housemates for the N120 million cash prize.