BBNaija All Stars: Why I am frustrated – Doyin reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyin has lamented about the source of her frustration in the house.

The 26-year-old, while soliloquizing on Tuesday morning, said she misses her boyfriend and needs to satisfy her sexual urges to feel better.

She also said she needs a massage, a good kiss, and sex, which would be the solution to the “madness” in the house.

Doyin said: “I miss my man, I need a massage. I need head. I need a good kiss, and I need sex. Maybe that’s the solution to this madness. I think I’m sexually frustrated.”