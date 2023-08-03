BBNaija All Stars: ‘We’ll no longer separate fights,’ says Whitemoney after Angel, Ilebaye row

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has told his colleagues to cease separating fights after the row between Angel and Ilebaye.

Recall there have been pockets of bust-ups already this season with housemates seen going at each other with the latest being Wednesday night’s face-off between Angel and Ilebaye, which led to the former threatening voluntary exit from the house.

However, on Thursday morning, in a chat with Adekunle and Soma, Whitemoney said some housemates are always threatening to fight because they know their colleagues would separate them.

He said any housemate that goes physical on another shall henceforth be allowed to fight.

He said, “If anybody drink begin fight, I no go answer you again.”

Adekunle inferred: “We talk am yesterday. Okay, una no dey. We don talk am yesterday say if any girl say she we start to fight, we go leave them fight themselves. E be like say na that holding wey dem de hold them, na e dey ginger them.”

Whitemoney added: “Na that holding na e dey ginger dem. Don’t hold anybody ever again. You want to fight? You feel like fighting? You feel like cutting your wig, you feel like drawing out the eyelashes, go ahead. No more holding.

“If I eventually get babe here, and the babe decide to fight, she say come and stand up for me. I won’t stand up for you because you should know what brought you here.”