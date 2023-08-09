BBNaija All Stars: We’re not equals — Whitemoney tells colleagues

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, has told his colleagues in the house that though they might be housemates, they are not all equals.

He, therefore, urged them to be respectful to one another, stressing that there is life after the game.

The singer stated this during a roundtable meeting with his colleagues on Tuesday.

He said: “You lose your character because you are playing a game. By the time you win or you don’t win, and you come outside [Big Brother house], life will still continue.

“Most people have retentive memories. They would forget that it is a game, and they would haunt you with that simple thing that you say or do playfully.

“The things that we do; games, conversations, everything, put yourself in order because in the actual sense, we are not equals.

“We are just housemates but we are not equal. So, respect is the keyword.”