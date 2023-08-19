BBNaija All Stars: Uriel goes emotional on TV

…Says, ‘I’m a woman of emotions’

By Benjamin Njoku

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate Uriel went emotional days back while featuring on a programme on Arise News.

The reality TV star was evicted from the show last Sunday amid mixed-reactions from viewers of the show.

She became the second housemate to be evicted from the show after Princess was booted out the previous week.

Since her eviction, Uriel has been all over social media, dominating the space and proving to everyone why she shouldn’t have been evicted from the ongoing show as she still has much more to offer. Days back, she stormed Arise News for an interview, but ended up breaking down in tears.

Reflecting on her action on Instagram, Uriel wrote “I’m a woman of emotions. I’m deeply hurt in my soul, the voices echo it wasn’t my time. I had so much more to give. I wanted to better my life. I miss you @iam_ikeonyema you are my sunshine brother.”

Uriel was evicted after the eviction jury, comprising Teddy A., Laycon, and Diane, voted for her eviction.

Last week, the jury saved Seyi from eviction, making him the first housemate to be saved twice by members of the jury. Indeed the outcome of Sunday’s eviction was nothing short of jaw-dropping. In a twist that left both the housemates and the viewers on the edge of their seats, Uriel’s journey came to an unexpected end, leaving emotions running high and setting social media on fire.