BBNaija All Stars: Uriel backs Ilebaye to win grand prize

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed the housemate she would like to win the N120 million grand prize in the show.

Uriel, who was evicted on Sunday, said she wants Ilebaye to win the grand prize.

She made this known during her media rounds on Tuesday.

“I would like Ilebaye to win the money,” Uriel said.

Uriel was the second housemate to be evicte after Princess, leaving the show with 18 housemates to battle for the grand prize.