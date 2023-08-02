BBNaija All Stars: There is no love in this house – Doyin

Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, aka Doyin, has revealed she doesn’t want to celebrate her birthday with other housemates because there is no love in the house.

Doyin shared this during her diary session on Wednesday, as her birthday is on Thursday, August 3.

She said, “Biggie, Can you please not tell the housemates that it’s my birthday tomorrow? I don’t want a cake. I don’t want them to sing Happy Birthday for me. No, I don’t want that.

She further stated that there’s no love in the house.

“There is no love in this house. I don’t want to pretend there’s love. I don’t want a bunch of people singing happy birthday for me when they hate my guts.

“So, please, when I leave this house, I can celebrate with people that love me. I’m not cutting cake and cheering with these people. They’re liars.”