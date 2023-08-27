BBNaija All Stars: The country is angry with me – Seyi tells Venita

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has revealed that the country is angry with him.

This comes on the heels of his ‘misogynistic’ comment to have opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him to have sex with other people’s daughters.

The statement sparked an outrage on social media with many berating the housemate for the comment.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, also condemned the reality star’s comments. Noting that “Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.”

Speaking with a fellow housemate, Venita on Sunday, Seyi said Nigeria as a nation is deeply disappointed in him following the remarks he made about women.

He also stated that he is one of the six people holding the show together and possible the number one person.

He said: “The country is angry with me. I can’t even imagine the damage control that my team will be going through now.

“So I am technically, one of the six people holding the show.”