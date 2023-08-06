BBNaija All Stars: Tacha names Alex, Mercy, CeeC in her top five finalists

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has named Alex, Mercy and CeeC among her top five finalists on the show.

The Pepper Dem housemate (season 4) who is currently not participating disclosed that the lineup (housemates) is not a boring cast and some have been ‘serving’ drama from day 1 of the show.

She also named Cross and Angel in her top five.

She made the prediction on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

“I have to name my top five. Who will be in my top five? I’m trying to not be wrong. I’m trying to be right.

“Definitely, CeeC will be in my top five. I’m seeing Alex in that top five. Alex, you’ve to play your game, and you’ve to play good. I’m seeing Cross in that top five. I’m seeing Angel in that top five, and I’m seeing Mercy in that top five.

“I mean, don’t blame me if I’m listing four females in the top five, because the girls in that house are really strong. Honestly, don’t be surprised if it’s four girls and just one man standing in the top five.”

She also stated that she’s 99 percent sure of who will be the winner of the All Stars edition, which she will reveal in her next video.