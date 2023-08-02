BBNaija All Stars: Princess faking her American accent – Uriel

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has accused her colleague, Princess of faking her foreign accent.

In her diary session with Biggie on Wednesday, the gym enthusiast expressed her grouse with the accent in knowledge of who Princess before the show.

She wondered where her fellow colleague got the accent from as she found it difficult comprehending what she said.

She stated categorically that Princess’ accent is not real, and explained that when she questioned Princess about it, she took offence.

The US-based content creator said, ”That accent is not real. It is not her own true accent. I know her outside the house. Since we came inside this house, this girl has been putting on this American accent. Where did the American accent coming from. Sometimes, when she speaks I don’t understand what she says. It is too much for my ears.”