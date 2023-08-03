BBNaija All Stars: Nothing justifies having intercourse on national TV – Doyin

BBNaija All Stars housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, aka Doyin, has revealed that there is no justification to have sexual intercourse with anyone on national TV.

Doyin revealed this during a chat with another housemate, Soma, on Wednesday.

She said, “For me, there’s nothing that can justify it.”

She further stated that it’s important for any of the housemates to have self control.

“If you can’t control yourself for weeks without sex, that’s a problem. That is something you should probably pay attention to.

“Go to church; do something about it. because having sex on TV is crazy. You don’t even know what you want to be in the next five years; maybe you want to be the president or go into politics.”

She also disclosed that she will exit the house if she’s caught having sex on the show.

“If I ever do it, I’ll take a voluntary exit the next day because I’d never be able to live with myself.”