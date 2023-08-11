BBNaija All Stars: N120m grand prize not enough for my upkeep – Kiddwaya brags

By Enitan Abdultawab

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has revealed that the N120 million grand prize for the reality show is not his motive for coming into the house.

Kiddwaya, the son of famous billionaire businnessman, Terry Waya, said that he is in the house for fame.

Kiddwaya said this while he chatted with a fellow housemate, Cross, on Friday morning.

“The money [N120m grand prize] is not even enough to keep me. I am here for the fame,” he said.

Cross, however, intejected that he has come for the money.

“Omo, I’m here for the money. That’s why I’m here. I know what I need it for. I need it badly, but if anybody wants to make me feel like a fool, I’ll make them feel like a fool too.”