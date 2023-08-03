BBNaija All Stars: ‘My babies are bonding’, Adekunle, Venita ‘cuddling’ sparks reactions

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Fans of Big Brother Naija All Stars have reacted to the brewing ‘ship’ between housemates, Adekunle and Venita as many are excited that the duo have taken their love affair to the next level.

The housemates have had romantic moments and fans are anticipating a ‘ship’ tagged ‘Adenita’ due to the strong connection they share.

During her diary session, Venita told Big Brother that she is attracted to Adekunle’s mind and brain, adding that he is very intelligent.

Venita and Adekunle remember that BIG BROTHER AND THE VIEWERS are always watching. Thank God that I’m still awake #Bbnaija #BBNaijaAllStar #bbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/oAPIWvfZW0 — Faith_law1 (@Faith_Law1) August 3, 2023

“I’m attracted to his mind and his brain. He is very intelligent, very articulate, very eloquent. And he has class and is still a bad boy.”

Venita also said Adekunle is still affected by his misadventure relationship with Allysyn during the Level Up season

Adekunle had said if show host, Ebuka quizzes him about the “Ship”, he will tell him to ask Venita.

This is how Twitter fans reacted to their relationship:

@pelumieniola793 Venita holding adekunle make e no run commot 😂😂

@Lamm___y said Guys they’ve gotten me o😭😭😭

One of my potential ship for the season

Venita and Adekunle

I’m watching this space carefully. If they give me materials Omo I’m jumping this ship o😭

@Danny_blackink My babies are bonding Adekunle 👌Venita = Ad

@PrincesxTitan said Adekunle and venita ship is about to sail 😋, we are getting there

Papa and mama 😍😍

@BigBrotherUn Adekunle and Venita, there’s definitely chemistry between these two.

@Certified_Phara

Im a bad ass shipper but i just cant accept this Adekunle and Venita ship 😭😭😭