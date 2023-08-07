BBNaija All Stars: Mercy is my baby girl; Ilebaye, a shining star – Iyabo Ojo 

Actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that Mercy Eke is her favorite housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

The thespian also noted how admirable it is seeing Ilebaye stand up for herself in the house, describing her as a shining star.

She stated this on her Instagram story on Sunday, a day after Ilebaye had a fight with a fellow housemate, CeeC after the Saturday night party at the Big Brother house.

Iyabo Ojo wrote: “@official_mercyeke is my baby girl any day, anytime I’m rooting for her.”

“But this @ilebayeee, i kind of like her too. standing up for yourself can sometimes be very stressful, affecting how you react or control your emotions. growth will teach her with time, but for now, @bigbronaija, please don’t send her home yet. i apologize on her behalf. A strike will do. I’m begging ooo. shinning star you too, control your temper bikonu.”