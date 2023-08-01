BBNaija All Stars: Lots of CeeC fans dumped by men for bad character – Alex

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Alex Unusual has claimed that most of the fans of colleague, CeeC, are women dumped by men because of their bad character.

She said they in turn become “bitter and vengeful” rather being remedial of their character.

Alex made the assertion in a chat with fellow housemates on Monday night.

She said: “A lot of CeeC fans are bitter, vengeful people that men left and they refused to reflect on their attitude and chose to blame the man instead.”

Prior to this latest revelation, CeeC and Alex traded words during their rehearsal for the first wager task.

The duo were always at loggerheads during the “Double Wahala” season.

CeeC recently vowed that “even in the next 100 years” she still wouldn’t reconcile with Alex.

She said Alex is “someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable.”