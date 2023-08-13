BBNaija All Stars: Laycon, Diane, Teddy A unveiled in second batch of eviction jury

‘Lockdown’ winner, Laycon leads the cast of ex-housemates that will be on duty on Sunday for the eviction show in the ongoing BIg Brother Naija All Stars.

Others unveiled include Diane Russet of season 7 and Teddy A of Season 3.

Recall that organisers of the reality show announced the new twist for eviction in the first week of the ongoing season.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live show said that starting Biggie will introduce an eviction jury, consisting of ex-housemates to decide on which housemate should be evicted.

The jury for last week consisted of Bisola, Dorathy and Mike Edwards.