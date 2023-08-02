BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya my twin, ajebo version of me – Whitemoney

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has described fellow housemate and current head of house, Kiddwaya as his “twin” and the “ajebo” version of him.

The singer and BBNaija S6 winner said he shares a striking resemblance with Kiddwaya and they have similar personalities.

Whitemoney made the comment when he was quizzed about Kiddwaya by Big Brother during his diary session on Wednesday.

Big Brother asked: “What do you think of Head of House Kiddwaya?”

Replying to the question, Whitemoney said: “He is my twin, you know we look alike. It is just that he is the ajebo version of me. We resemble [each other] and we have similar personalities.”

The housemates are competing against each other as they battle with other housemates for the N120 million cash prize.