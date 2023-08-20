BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya evicted from reality show

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has been evicted from the All Stars season.

He is the third housemate to be evicted from the show this season.

Kidd was evicted after the eviction jury, comprising, ex-BBNaija housemates, Veeiye, Saskay and Elozonam made their votes.

The BBnaija jury made the decision between two housemates with the least votes, Tolani Bja and Kiddwaya.

Meanwhile, popular media personality and host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced that some guests will make their way into the house tonight.

Speaking after his eviction, Kiddwaya said, “I am going back to my girl, I don’t know how she feels at wathing from home and I’ll be going back to my company, Kidd and Co to continue with Public Relations, movie productions, others.”