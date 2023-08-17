BBNaija All Stars: It was not my time to go but I have no regrets – Uriel

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa says she has no regrets despite being evicted early in the show.

Uriel said this on Thursday as a guest during a virtual meeting with newsmen, monitored by Vanguard.

During the virtual meeting, our correspondent asked about her journey in the house and why she lamented that she was robbed by the eviction jury.

Uriel maintained her stance that it was not time for her to leave the show, reiterating her disapproval of the jury system.

She said: “I would say that obviously I still want to be in the house and it was not my time to go. I will still stand by that, it was not my time to go. I don’t like the idea of the jury but I have left.

“It is a shame because I did not have the lowest votes but for whatever reason, the divine energy wants me to be out and I am here so I have to make it work.”

The fitness enthusiast also expressed gratitude to her fans as well as the organisers of the show for giving her the opportunity to make an impact in the Big Brother house.

She continued: “The impact I had in three weeks is sensational. I came out of the house loved, that is my consolation, I have no regrets.”

In comparison, she said she had more eventful experience being an ‘All Stars’ housemate than she had in the Season 2 ‘See Gobe’ edition which was held in 2017.

Uriel said: “It was an amazing experience because I was able to enjoy it fully from my outfit to my dancing, having a drink, to having a kiss, to flirting, I lived how I wished I lived six years ago but everything happens for a reason; even me leaving three weeks down the line happens for a reason and we can’t tell until we keep going in life. So this time around, I feel like my confidence level was high and I was able to embrace everyone that came my way, and I absolutely enjoyed every experience and I don’t regret it.”

Recall that Uriel became the second housemate to be evicted from the ‘BBNaija All Stars’ reality show after two of the eviction jurors comprising of former BBNaija housemates voted for her to be evicted during the live show on Sunday.

The jurors were tasked with voting for the eviction of one of the two least popular housemates by fans’ votes.

BBNaija season 4 winner, Laycon and season 6 housemate, Diane voted for Uriel while season 3 housemate, Teddy A voted for Seyi.

This meant Uriel was evicted despite having more votes than Seyi.

When asked about her future plans, Uriel urged her fans to expect more content as she plans to launch her podcast.

She said, “People love to hear my Ibo-English, people love to hear me talk.”

Uriel also revealed plans to continue cooking as well as dwell on her fitness and healthy lifestyle advocacy.