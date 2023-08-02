BBNaija All Stars: ‘I’m unavailable’ CeeC shuns Ike’s advances

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, has revealed to her colleague, Ike Onyema, that she is not “available” for a relationship with him.

Ceec ignored Ike’s advances after he tried to move toward her in the kitchen on Wednesday.

She said, “Don’t touch me; I did not give you consent to come around me; I am unavailable.”

Recall that in a discussion with another housemate, Pere, Ike revealed he plans on winning over CeeC, but ‘she appears to block people left and right.’

He further stated that he doesn’t have an interest in other housemates, even though it appears CeeC doesn’t like him.

“I have to see how I’ll change that. Even if I can’t get too close, at least let me play small with her. And no one else in the house is entering my eye. Ilebaye is just there. Doyin is not my spec.”