BBNaija All Stars: I’m tired of Head of House role, only want immunity – Doyin

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate and week 6 Head of House, Doyin has lamented that she is tired of the roles she has to fulfill by leading Biggie House.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Doyin emerged as the Head of House and bagged immunity from possible eviction after she won in a competitive challenge with Cross.

However, when Biggie called her for a battery change, she lamented that she was tired and only want the privilege of immunity from this week’s possible eviction.

She said: “I only wanted the immunity and not the work that comes with being HOH. I want to rest, I’m so sleepy. All my body is paining me, Na wa o.”

Meanwhile, Ike, Seyi, Adekunle, Angel, and Pere are the five housemates up for possible eviction from the ”All-Stars” show on Sunday.