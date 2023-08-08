BBNaija All Stars: ‘I’m ready to forgo N120m grand prize for Alex’ – Pere

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Pere has revealed that he could give up the N120 million for his love interest, Alex.

Pere made this known while chatting with Uriel, Ike, Venita, and Alex in the wardrobe area.

Upon declaration, Uriel was excited as she added that she would gladly attend their wedding ceremony if it ever got to that stage.

In response, Pere accused Uriel of trivializing his feelings for her by attempting to make it look as though he was merely trying to be funny about how he really feels for Alex.

“There is only one girl here I’m in love with. I’m ready to drop the 120 million for this girl,” the reality star said as he pointed at Alex.