BBNaija All Stars: I’m not happy, eviction jury should be scrapped – Uriel

Ex-Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa says the eviction jury adopted in this year’s show should be scrapped.

Uriel was evicted from the show on Sunday after the eviction jury, comprising former housemates Laycon, Teddy A, and Diane, voted to have her evicted.

While speaking in an interview with Cool FM, Lagos, she noted she’s not happy with her eviction by the jurors.

She said, “I’m not happy about it [my eviction], obviously because I didn’t have the lowest votes. I just feel like I was robbed of an opportunity that I shouldn’t have been robbed of.

“I was giving content and amazing highlights. I just felt like my eviction was just too soon. I wanted to stay longer. To be honest with you, I wasn’t quite sure if I would win, and winning wasn’t my objective. I just wanted to be there long enough.

“I think the jury thing left a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth. I think they [organizers] should scrap it. And if they definitely scrap it, they better put me back in there.”

Recall that the organizers of the show earlier introduced an eviction system. Every week, Big Brother selects three ex-BBNaija housemates to make up a jury.

The jury then decides who stays or gets evicted out of the two housemates with the least votes for the week.