BBNaija All Stars: I’m lost in the house – Uriel admits

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has said that she feels ‘lost’ in the ongoing reality show.

In a chat with CeeC and Frodd on Friday morning, Uriel bemoaned losing herself.

“I don’t even know who I am again. I’m lost,” she lamented.

CeeC inferred: “You have to find yourself in this house o. The operation in this house is scary. I just dey imagine say maybe I truly like someone in this house, na big trouble o. You no fit like man for this house o. I thank God my strategy is no man, no f*cking around.”

Frodd cut in: “I feel like the good guys are taken that is why.”