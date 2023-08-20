BBNaija All Stars: I’m giving birth to sons that will have s3x with people’s daughters – Seyi

Big Brother All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has said he is giving birth to boys that will have sex with people’s daughters.

He made this known during a conversation with WhiteMoney and Soma after the Saturday night party.

Seyi claimed to have opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him have sex with people’s daughters.

“I’m giving birth to boys so they will run trains on people’s daughters.

“I have opened miscellaneous account for my son to use and have sex with people’s daughters.

“I’ll give him my car key and key to the guest house to knack “his” daughters,” he said.