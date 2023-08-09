BBNaija All Stars: I’m attracted to Kiddwaya – Doyin

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin has revealed that she is very attracted to a fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

Doyin disclosed this while having a conversation with Cee C at the garden.

With relish, Doyin recalled how Kiddwaya had checked up on her after her fight with Cross.

She said that billionaire heir is a very cool person, noting she would not mind having a coital relation with him.

This erupted a sheepish laughter from Cee C who reckoned with Doyin on the cool personality of Kiddwaya.

”His voice is f**king sweet,” Doyin said.

“When I and Cross were chatting, he came to the room and he was like ‘Are you good?’ Just to check on me and everything.

“The guy is just something. Honestly, he is just something else. But if I take a look at personality I will f**k his brains out, I am not even joking. I am so attracted to him.”