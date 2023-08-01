BBNaija All Stars: I’ll give birth to a daughter next year — CeeC

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC has made a shocking revelation revealing that she will give birth to her first child next year.

Ceec revealed this in a conversation with Seyi on Tuesday.

Seyi conversed with Ceec about his son where she noted that she would welcome her first child, a daughter, next year.

CeeC said, “I’m sure your son is so cute,”

Seyi replied, “If you see him ehn, you go choose to be sugar mummy like this.”

Ceec continued: “He will marry my daughter. She is coming. How old is he?” while Seyi replied: “He will be three this September.”

CeeC then exclaimed and confirmed she will give birth next year.

She said: “Ah! He go marry my daughter. I dey born next year.”

However, she failed to disclose if she was already pregnant.