BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye escapes disqualification, gets two strikes

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye has escaped disqualification after her altercation with colleague, CeeC on Saturday night.

Recall both were engaged in a brawl with Ilebaye seen pulling CeeC in a fit of anger.

On Sunday, Biggie announced her punishment of two strikes, warning her that one more will lead to her disqualification.

Ilebaye broke down in tears as she thanked Biggie for keeping her on the show despite her conduct.