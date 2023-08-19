BBNaija All Stars: Ike gets strike for provocation, vandalisation of Ilebaye’s property

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother All-Star housemate, Ike has been issued a warning strike, as he becomes the latest housemate on the receiving end of Big Brother’s disciplinary action.

Ike was given a strike for goading and provocation through the vandalisation of fellow housemate, Ilebaye’s personal items.

He will also be served an additional punishment next week on the condition that he survives eviction on Sunday.

Recall that Ike disposed of Ilebaye’s clothes on the bathroom floor in a bid to make her angry, get a third strike, and be disqualified.

After the weekly wager presentation, Big Brother asked the housemates to gather in the lounge where he revealed the conspirators and perpetrator of the action.

Biggie played the tapes that revealed Ike throwing Ilebaye’s things into the bathroom, Pere leading the guys in a meeting to conspire and ensure Ilebaye gets provoked, and Venita alongside Seyi’s presence during Ike’s silly act.

Biggie told Ike: “Big Brother finds you guilty of goading and provocation through the vandalization of Ilebaye’s personal items.

You are, hereby, issued a strike. Two more strikes and you would be immediately disqualified.”