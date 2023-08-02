BBNaija All Stars: I prefer this season by far – Doyin

Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin, has said she prefers the ongoing All-Stars edition to her ‘Level Up’ season.

Doyin admitted to not being fond of her season which took place last year.

She made this known in a chat with Frodd on Tuesday night.

Frodd said: “This house ehh, this house sweet. E go condition your body you go know say ehh…” and Doyin cut in: “I actually don’t mind this house at all. I prefer this season to my season by far.”

Frodd asked: “Why?” and Doyin replied: “I prefer the selection of housemates to mine. My season ahh, omo I no like am ooo.”

Again, Frodd asked: “Why not? Is it the maturity or?”

Doyin responded: “Yeah, I prefer the people; they are a lot more mature people here. There are a lot more older people, no unnecessary dramatic people.”

Frodd then said: “The older the season, the better the show.” and Doyin inferred: “The older the people 100 per cent.”