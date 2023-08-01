BBNaija All Stars: I have sex once every six months – Venita

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure has revealed that she engages in sexual intercourse once in every six month.

She recalled how her friends complain about this part of her life.

Venita made this known during a chat with her fellow housemates, Kiddwaya, Seyi, and Adekunle.

She said: “I don’t use to have sex, just like frequent. They [my friends] always complain that I need to go and do that, I’m so up tired. I literally have sex like, maybe, once every six months, which is really bad. That’s terrible.”