BBNaija All Stars: I find it funny when housemates fight – Don Jazzy

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has described as funny the manner at which the Big Brother Naija all-stars housemates fight.

The Mavins Record said this amid a fight earlier on Thursday between Pere Egbi and Adekunle Olopade, as well as one between Angel Smith and Cynthia Nwadiora alias Cee C.

Reacting to the clashes, Don Jazzy wrote on Twitter that he finds BBNaija fights funny.

He attributed this to the way they transition from using phonetics to speaking pidgin English.

“Big brother Naija fights are always funny to me. Especially when they switch from speaking fune to pidgin. Osheeey street,” Don Jazzy tweeted.