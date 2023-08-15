BBNaija All Stars: I feel robbed, regret voting for Laycon – Evicted housemate Uriel

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel Oputa has expressed her displeasure at eviction juror, Laycon saying she feels robbed to have been evicted from the house despite not being the least-voted housemate.

In a recent interview with Lagos Talks FM, Uriel lamented that she was robbed and also regretted voting for Laycon during the Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” season in 2020.

She said, “I feel robbed [about my eviction]. I feel that it wasn’t my time [to be evicted]. I feel like I was did dirty. I love everything Big Brother stands for, but I feel like that particular session of having a jury is what caused me to feel that it was not right. It was not fair.”

Recall that Uriel became the second housemate to be evicted from the ‘BBNaija All Stars’ reality show after two of the eviction jurors which comprised of former BBNaija housemates voted for her to be evicted during the live show on Sunday.

The jurors were tasked with voting for the eviction of one of the two least popular housemates by fans’ votes.

BBNaija season 4 winner, Laycon and season 6 housemate, Diane voted for Uriel while season 3 housemate, Teddy A voted for Seyi.

This meant Uriel was evicted despite having more votes than Seyi.

Uriel continued: “I gave content. I gave life to the show. And I like that [my eviction] is very unfair. I will be honest with you, and I’m gonna say. And I have no shame. I really regret voting for Laycon. And I feel like it was bad on his part because I heavily campaigned for Laycon. I felt very bad when I found out about certain things. But it is what it is. You have to make lemonade from lemon. I totally feel robbed. And I feel like I shouldn’t be out here; I should be in there.”