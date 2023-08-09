BBNaija All Stars: I dreamt Tobi, Tacha, Erica joined us — Cross

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, aka Cross, has revealed that he dreamt that Biggie brought to the house some of the ex-housemates of the reality show, who are not participating in the ongoing edition.

He made this known during his diary session on Wednesday.

According to Cross, the dream felt so real with the house bubbling with laughter and warm relations.

Cross said: “Yesterday, I had a dream. This dream was so real, I felt like it was real. You know that kind of dream that feels really, really real.

“I dreamt that you [Big Brother] brought back a lot of your siblings [ex-housemates].

“Laycon was there [as were] Tacha, Erica, Nengi, Ozo, Miracle, Bisola, Tobi. And the house was so big, like we had up to 150 lockers.

“It [the house] was so busy. People were unpacking. People were hugging, laughing, and we had like upstairs. Mike was around, Jaypaul. I saw so many housemates,” Cross said.