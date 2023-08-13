BBNaija All Stars: I can’t sleep with any male housemate — CeeC

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has said she is not inclined to coitus relations in the house.

CeeC opened up on this in a conversation with her fellow housemate, Uriel Oputa.

She noted that she finds Neo attractive but stressed that she is not interested in a romantic affair with him.

Uriel then proceeded to asking her perspective on her thought of having qn intimate relationships with male housemates, both within the show and outside of it.

CeeC’s response was direct and firm as she expressed a strong opposition towards the idea.

The conversation went as thus:

Uriel: CeeC leave Neo for me or we’ll fight

CeeC: Noo I’ve left him for you. He knows I can’t do anything with him

Uriel: You can’t have sex here?

CeeC: No I can’t even outside. I can’t fcuk any BBN guy

Uriel: I don’t want to fcuk him, i just want him.