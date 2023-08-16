BBNaija All Stars: I almost committed suicide in March – Angel

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Angel has revealed that she almost committed suicide in March this year.

She made this known during a conversation with a fellow housemate, Soma.

Angel recounted: “I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic. Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me.

“Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered.”

Angel is one of the remaining 18 housemates in the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show battling for the N120million grand prize.